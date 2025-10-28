बिहार की राजनीति में अब भी धन और अपराध का बोलबाला: ADR रिपोर्ट

Last Updated on October 28, 2025 2:55 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ
Staff Reporter
एसोसिएशन फॉर डेमोक्रेटिक रिफॉर्म्स (ADR) और बिहार इलेक्शन वॉच ने बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के पहले चरण में चुनाव लड़ रहे 1,314 उम्मीदवारों में से 1,303 उम्मीदवारों के शपथ-पत्रों का विश्लेषण किया है। रिपोर्ट के निष्कर्ष बताते हैं कि बिहार की राजनीति में अपराध और धनबल का प्रभाव अब भी गहराई से मौजूद है।
रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, 423 उम्मीदवार (32%) ने अपने ऊपर आपराधिक मामलों की जानकारी दी है, जबकि 354 उम्मीदवार (27%) के खिलाफ गंभीर आपराधिक मामले दर्ज हैं — जिनमें हिंसा, धोखाधड़ी, और भ्रष्टाचार से जुड़े अपराध शामिल हैं। वहीं, धनबल के मोर्चे पर भी तस्वीर कम चिंताजनक नहीं है। 519 उम्मीदवार (40%) करोड़पति घोषित हुए हैं, और प्रति उम्मीदवार की औसत संपत्ति ₹3.26 करोड़ बताई गई है।
विश्लेषकों का कहना है कि यह आंकड़े बिहार की चुनावी राजनीति में पैसे और ताकत के बढ़ते प्रभाव को उजागर करते हैं। ADR ने राजनीतिक दलों से अपील की है कि वे साफ-सुथरे और ईमानदार उम्मीदवारों को टिकट दें और चुनाव प्रक्रिया को अधिक पारदर्शी बनाएं।
रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, मतदाताओं को भी जागरूक होकर ऐसे उम्मीदवारों को चुनना चाहिए जो विकास और सुशासन के प्रतीक हों, न कि अपराध और संपत्ति के।
Criminal Background
- Candidates with Criminal Cases: Out of 1303 candidates analyzed, 423 (32%) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.
- Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases: 354(27%) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.
- Candidates with cases related to Murder:33 candidates have declared cases of to murder (IPC Section-302, 303) and (BNS Section-103(1)).
- Candidates with cases related to Attempt to Murder: 86 candidates have declared cases of attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) and (BNS Section-109).
- Candidates with cases related to Crimes against Women: 42 candidates have declared cases related to crimes against women. Out of 42 candidates, 2 candidates have declared cases related to rape (IPC Section-376).
- Party wise Candidates with Criminal Cases: Among the major parties,50(44%)out of 114 candidates analysed from Jan Suraaj Party, 18(20%) out of 89 candidates analysed from BSP, 53 (76%) out of 70 candidates analysed from RJD, 22 (39%) out of 57 candidates analysed from JD(U), 31(65%) out of 48 candidates analysed from BJP, 12(27%) out of 44 candidates analysed from AAP, 15(65%) out of 23 candidates analysed from INC, 13(93%) out of 14 candidates analysed from CPI(ML)(L), 7(54%) out of 13 candidates analysed from Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), 5(100%) out of 5 candidates analysed from CPI and 3 (100%) out of 3 candidates analysed from CPI(M) have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.
Party Wise Percentage of Candidates with Criminal Cases
- Party wise Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases:Among the major parties,49(43%)out of 114 candidates analysed from Jan Suraaj Party, 16(18%) out of 89 candidates analysed from BSP, 42 (60%) out of 70 candidates analysed from RJD, 15 (26%) out of 57 candidates analysed from JD(U),27(56%) out of 48 candidates analysed from BJP, 9(20%) out of 44 candidates analysed from AAP, 12(52%) out of 23 candidates analysed from INC, 9(64%) out of 14 candidates analysed from CPI(ML)(L), 5(38%) out of 13 candidates analysed from Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), 4(80%) out of 5 candidates analysed from CPI and 3 (100%) out of 3 candidates analysed from CPI(M) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.
- Red Alert Constituencies*: 91(75%) out of 121 constituencies are red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those where 3 or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.
Party Wise Percentage of Crorepati Candidates
- Average assets: The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase I is Rs 3.26 Crore.
- Party wise average assets: Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 114 Jan Suraaj Party candidates analysed is Rs. 5.72 Crores, 89 BSP candidates analysed is Rs 1.77 Crore, 70 RJD candidates have average assets of Rs 10.37 Crores, 57 JD(U) candidates have average assets of Rs 8.75 Crores, 48 BJP candidates have average assets of Rs 11.30 Crores, 44 AAP candidates have average assets of Rs 1.57 Crore, 23 INC candidates have average assets of Rs 5.85 Crores, 14 CPI(ML)(L) candidates have average assets of Rs 81.57 Lakhs, 13 Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) candidates have average assets of Rs 10.88 Crores, 5 CPI candidates have average assets of Rs 4.83 Crores and 3 CPI(M) candidates have average assets worth Rs. 1.73 Crore.
- High asset candidates: The details of top 3 candidates with highest declared assets, contesting in the Bihar Assembly Elections Phase I are given below:
|S.No.
|Name
|District
|Constituency
|Party Name
|Movable Assets (Rs)
|Immovable Assets (Rs)
|Total Assets (Rs)
|PAN Given
|1
|Kumar Pranay
|Munger
|Munger
|BJP
|1,34,74,842
|1,69,47,21,000
|1,70,81,95,842
170 Crore+
|Y
|2
|Raj Kishor Gupta
|Siwan
|Maharajganj
|IND
|1,48,00,000
|1,36,00,00,000
|1,37,48,00,000
137 Crore+
|Y
|3
|Anant Kumar Singh
|Patna
|Mokama
|JD(U)
|39,73,90,718
|60,87,82,990
|1,00,61,73,708
100 Crore+
|Y
Table: Top three candidates with highest declared assets
- Low assets candidates: The details of three candidates with lowest assets are as follows:
|S.No.
|Name
|District
|Constituency
|Party Name
|Movable Assets (Rs)
|Immovable Assets (Rs)
|Total Assets (Rs)
|PAN Given
|1
|Mojahid Alam
|Darbhanga
|Darbhanga
|SUCI(C)
|1,000
|0
|1,000
1 Thou+
|Y
|2
|Shatrudhan Varma
|Patna
|Barh
|Peoples Party of India (Democratic)
|1,000*
|0
|1,000
1 Thou+
|Y
|3
|Shiv Kumar Yadav
|Muzaffarpur
|Minapur
|SUCI(C)
|2,023
|0
|2,023
2 Thou+
|Y
Table: Candidates with declared lowest assets