बिहार की राजनीति में अब भी धन और अपराध का बोलबाला: ADR रिपोर्ट

एसोसिएशन फॉर डेमोक्रेटिक रिफॉर्म्स (ADR) और बिहार इलेक्शन वॉच ने बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के पहले चरण में चुनाव लड़ रहे 1,314 उम्मीदवारों में से 1,303 उम्मीदवारों के शपथ-पत्रों का विश्लेषण किया है। रिपोर्ट के निष्कर्ष बताते हैं कि बिहार की राजनीति में अपराध और धनबल का प्रभाव अब भी गहराई से मौजूद है।

रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, 423 उम्मीदवार (32%) ने अपने ऊपर आपराधिक मामलों की जानकारी दी है, जबकि 354 उम्मीदवार (27%) के खिलाफ गंभीर आपराधिक मामले दर्ज हैं — जिनमें हिंसा, धोखाधड़ी, और भ्रष्टाचार से जुड़े अपराध शामिल हैं। वहीं, धनबल के मोर्चे पर भी तस्वीर कम चिंताजनक नहीं है। 519 उम्मीदवार (40%) करोड़पति घोषित हुए हैं, और प्रति उम्मीदवार की औसत संपत्ति ₹3.26 करोड़ बताई गई है।

विश्लेषकों का कहना है कि यह आंकड़े बिहार की चुनावी राजनीति में पैसे और ताकत के बढ़ते प्रभाव को उजागर करते हैं। ADR ने राजनीतिक दलों से अपील की है कि वे साफ-सुथरे और ईमानदार उम्मीदवारों को टिकट दें और चुनाव प्रक्रिया को अधिक पारदर्शी बनाएं।

रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, मतदाताओं को भी जागरूक होकर ऐसे उम्मीदवारों को चुनना चाहिए जो विकास और सुशासन के प्रतीक हों, न कि अपराध और संपत्ति के।

Criminal Background

Party Wise Percentage of Candidates with Criminal Cases

Party wise Candidates with Serious Criminal Cases : Among the major parties, 49 (43%) out of 114 candidates analysed from Jan Suraaj Party, 16(18%) out of 89 candidates analysed from BSP, 42 (60%) out of 70 candidates analysed from RJD, 15 (26%) out of 57 candidates analysed from JD(U),27 (56%) out of 48 candidates analysed from BJP, 9(20%) out of 44 candidates analysed from AAP, 12(52%) out of 23 candidates analysed from INC, 9(64%) out of 14 candidates analysed from CPI(ML)(L), 5(38%) out of 13 candidates analysed from Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), 4(80%) out of 5 candidates analysed from CPI and 3 (100%) out of 3 candidates analysed from CPI(M) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Party Wise Percentage of Crorepati Candidates

Average assets : The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Phase I is Rs 3.26 Crore.

S.No. Name District Constituency Party Name Movable Assets (Rs) Immovable Assets (Rs) Total Assets (Rs) PAN Given 1 Kumar Pranay Munger Munger BJP 1,34,74,842 1,69,47,21,000 1,70,81,95,842

170 Crore+ Y 2 Raj Kishor Gupta Siwan Maharajganj IND 1,48,00,000 1,36,00,00,000 1,37,48,00,000

137 Crore+ Y 3 Anant Kumar Singh Patna Mokama JD(U) 39,73,90,718 60,87,82,990 1,00,61,73,708

100 Crore+ Y

Table: Top three candidates with highest declared assets

Low assets candidates: The details of three candidates with lowest assets are as follows:

S.No. Name District Constituency Party Name Movable Assets (Rs) Immovable Assets (Rs) Total Assets (Rs) PAN Given 1 Mojahid Alam Darbhanga Darbhanga SUCI(C) 1,000 0 1,000

1 Thou+ Y 2 Shatrudhan Varma Patna Barh Peoples Party of India (Democratic) 1,000* 0 1,000

1 Thou+ Y 3 Shiv Kumar Yadav Muzaffarpur Minapur SUCI(C) 2,023 0 2,023

2 Thou+ Y

Table: Candidates with declared lowest assets