Cyclone Montha: NDRF Deploys 26 Teams Across Six States

The National Disaster Response Force has deployed 26 teams in six states and union territories in view of Cyclone Montha. Twelve teams have been deployed in Andhra Pradesh and six in Odisha. Teams of NDRF have also been deployed in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry.

Speaking to the Media in New Delhi, NDRF Commandant Gyaneshwar Singh said the force has been on alert since the formation of the cyclone, and it is monitoring the bulletins issued by the IMD. He said around 19 teams have been kept on reserve.