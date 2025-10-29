The Indian Awaaz

Cyclone Montha: NDRF Deploys 26 Teams Across Six States

Oct 29, 2025

Last Updated on October 29, 2025 12:31 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

The National Disaster Response Force has deployed 26 teams in six states and union territories in view of  Cyclone Montha. Twelve teams have been deployed in Andhra Pradesh and six in Odisha. Teams of NDRF have also been deployed in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry.

Speaking to the Media in New Delhi, NDRF Commandant Gyaneshwar Singh said the force has been on alert since the formation of the cyclone, and it is monitoring the bulletins issued by the IMD. He said around 19 teams have been kept on reserve. 

