Mohammedan Sporting draw with Bengaluru United to top Hero I-League Qualifiers

HSB / Kolkata

Mohammedan Sporting played a goalless draw against FC Bengaluru United (FCBU) in their last fixture to finish at the top of the Hero I-League Qualifiers at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Stadium in Kolkata on Monday.

Both sides had decent chances with the goalkeepers kept busy but neither could find the back of the net, thus splitting the points. With this result, Mohammedan finished at the top of the table with 10 points while Bengaluru finished third with five points.

MDSP made a bright start despite a heavy downpour through the lively Hira Mondal, who cut in from the left in the third minute and sent a low right-footed shot which zipped off the wet surface. FCBU custodian Kunzang Bhutia did well to get his body behind the ball and his defenders helped him safely get rid of the rebound.

The game opened up with chances at both ends in the 12th minute. Mondal intercepted a pass, sparking off a counter-attack with his header towards Willis Plaza. The Trinidadian laid it off for Sattyam Sharma, who dragged his shot wide.

Bengaluru responded quickly with William Opoku releasing Asraf Mondal on the right flank but his cross was just a tad too high for Azharuddin Mallick, allowing Hira Mondal to hack it out for a throw-in.

Opoku was constantly dropping deep and creating problems for the Mohammedan defence with intelligent passes to release his teammates. In the 15th minute, he played a quick pass with the outside of his boot into the feet of Mallick, but the forward failed to bring it under control.

Vanlalbiaa Chhangte, who opened the scoring in Mohammedan’s previous game against Bhawanipore, sprung into action in the 20th minute as he skipped past Asraf Mondal but failed to pick out Plaza, who was unmarked in the middle of the box

