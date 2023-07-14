इंडियन आवाज़     14 Jul 2023 09:43:59      انڈین آواز
Mirabai Chanu to lead a 5-member Indian team at World Weightlifting Championships

file


Harpal Singh Bedi 
Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu will lead a five-member Indian team  (3men,2 women) at the World Weightlifting Championships to be held in Riyadh,Saudi Arabia from be held from September 4 to 17,
 The Riyadh meet, is a qualifying tournament for the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Two-time world championships medalist Mirabai Chanu will take part in the 49kg category. The Commonwealth Championships gold medal winner Bindyarani Devi, will be in actionin the 55kg event.
Mirabai Chanu, and Bindyarani Devi are currently training at St Louis’ SQUAT University (USA) under Dr Aron Horschig.
The men’s team comprises Commonwealth Games champion Achinta Sheuli, who will participate in the 73kg alongside reigning national champion Narayana Ajith. Shubham Todkar,who won the gold medal in the 61kg category in the ongoing Commonwealth Championships also figures in the team
Youth Olympic Games champion Jeremy Lalrinnunga will not be part of the Indian team  after missing the trials due to injury.
The World Weightlifting Championships 2023 in Riyadh will be Mirabai Chanu’s second competition of the year. The 28-year-old lifter from Manipur, who underwent a five-monthrehabilitation programme following hip surgery last December, competed in the Asian Championships in May and finished sixth.
The World Weightlifting Championships 2023 will be a precursor to the Asian Games . The same team, barring Shubham Todkar, will represent India at the continental showpieceevent, scheduled from September 23 to October 8, in Hangzhou, China.    
 TeamWomen: Mirabai Chanu (49kg), Bindyarani Devi (55kg)
Men: Shubham Todkar (61kg), Achinta Sheuli (73kg), Narayana Ajith (73kg)

