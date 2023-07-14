इंडियन आवाज़     14 Jul 2023 02:03:13      انڈین آواز
India clinches three gold and three bronze medals in Asian Athletics Championships in Thailand

In Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, India have so far won three gold and three bronze medals, in Thailand. India’s Jyothi Yarraji earlier won gold in 100m hurdles, whereas Abdulla Aboobacker won the gold in the men’s triple jump and Ajay Kumar Saroj in men’s 1500m.
 


Tejaswin Shankar won the bronze medal in long jump 400m events and the other two bronze medalists are Abhishek Pal and Aishwarya Kailash Mishra in men’s 10000m and women’s 400m, respectively. With this India placed third on the medals table behind China and Japan. 

خبرنامہ

وزیر اعظم 13 سے 15 جولائی، 2023 تک فرانس اور متحدہ عرب امارات کا دورہ کریں گے

AMN وزیر اعظم جناب نریندر مودی 13 سے 15 جولائی، 2023 تک فرانس اور ...

ہندوستان میں کسی مذہب کو خطرہ نہیں: این ایس اے اجیت ڈوول

اے ایم این / نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے قومی سلامتی کے مشیر (این ای ...

بہار سرکار نے زہریلی شراب کے سانحے میں مرنے والوں کے کنبوں کو امداد اور معاوضہ فراہم کرنے کا فیصلہ کیا

بہار سرکار نے پہلی بار زہریلی شراب کے سانحے میں مرنے والوں کے ...

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

Mohsin Javed’s Photographs Selected for France Exhibition

AMN / WEB DESK Budding Photographer from New Delhi Mohsin Javed's  Photographs were selected for the F ...

ISRO Opens Doors for Indian Industries to Harness Small Satellite Launch Vehicle Technology

WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the country's leading space agency, is taking a sig ...

Countdown begins for launch of Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar exploration mission from Sriharikota

AMN The countdown for India’s third moon mission is progressing smoothly in the Sathish Dhawan Space Cen ...

