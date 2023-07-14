India clinches three gold and three bronze medals in Asian Athletics Championships in Thailand

In Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, India have so far won three gold and three bronze medals, in Thailand. India’s Jyothi Yarraji earlier won gold in 100m hurdles, whereas Abdulla Aboobacker won the gold in the men’s triple jump and Ajay Kumar Saroj in men’s 1500m.





Tejaswin Shankar won the bronze medal in long jump 400m events and the other two bronze medalists are Abhishek Pal and Aishwarya Kailash Mishra in men’s 10000m and women’s 400m, respectively. With this India placed third on the medals table behind China and Japan.