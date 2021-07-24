Mirabai Chanu clinches first silver for India at Tokyo Olympics

SPORTS DESK

India’s Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has secured first medal for the country at Tokyo Olympics, winning the silver medal in the women’s 49 kilogram category. She lifted a total 202 kilograms in clean and jerk category.

President Ram Nath Kovind has congratulated Mirabai Chanu for starting the medal tally for India in the Tokyo Olympics by winning silver medal in weightlifting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Saikhom Mirabai Chanu on winning silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. In a tweet, Mr Modi said, India is elated by Saikhom Mirabai Chanu’s stupendous performance. The Prime Minister said, her success motivates every Indian. He said, could not have asked for a happier start to Tokyo Olympics.

Home Minister Amit Shah said, he is so proud of Mirabai Chanu for clinching the silver medal in the Women’s 49 kilogram weight lifting category. He wished her all the very best for her future endeavours.

Congratulating Mirabai Chanu, Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said, the country is so proud of her.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has also congratulated Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu. In his message, Mr. Birla said, women power has once again brought laurels to the country and India is proud of Mirabai’s success. He said, this feat of the ace weightlifter will inspire other players also.

In Table Tennis, India’s Sumit Nagal won his first round men’s singles match 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 against Uzbekistan’s Denis Istomin while Indian Archers Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav lost to South Korea’s An San and Kim Je Deok 6-2 in quarter final.

In Badminton, Chirag Shetty and Rankireddy have defeated Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin of Taipae 21-16, 16-21, 27-25 in a group ‘A’ men’s doubles match. B. Sai Praneeth lost in men’s single category to Zilbarman Misha in Group ‘D’ encounter.

Shooter Saurabh Chaudhary was placed at 7th number in 10- metre Air Pistol finals.

Hou Zhihui of China won the gold lifting 210 kilograms creating an Olympic record.

In Table Tennis, Manika Batra cruised through first round of women’s singles with 11-7, 11-6, 12-10, 11-9 victory over Great Britain’s Tin-Tin Ho.

In Archery, India’s Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav lost in the quarterfinal event mixed team event. The duo lost to South Korea’s An San and Kim Jea Diok 6-2.