Mineral production in the country records over 13% growth

AMN

The mineral production has recorded 13.2 percent cumulative growth during April to February in the last financial year. Coal Ministry said, the index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of February this year was 4.5 percent higher as compared to February last year.

The production level of important minerals in February this year were – Coal 795 lakh tonnes, Lignite 47 larkh tonnes, Petroleum (crude) 23 lakh tonnes, Chromite 373 thousand tonnes and Gold 125 kilogram.