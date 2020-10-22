Members of European Parliament urged France, EU to impose sanctions against Pakistan

AMN/ WEB DESK

Members of European Parliament urged France and EU to impose sanctions against unabated terrorist activities in Pakistan. Members of EU, Ryszard Czarnecki, Fulvio Martusciello and Gianna Garcia raised the demand in a letter to the French government and the European Union.

This move came ahead of the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of Pakistan’s invasion of Jammu and Kashmir.

In the letter, the Parliament members stated that since its creation Pakistan has inflicted untold horrors on the world.

The letter also mentioned the incident of genocide by the Pakistani military in Bangladesh, earestwhile East Pakistan.

The members also pointed out that Pakistan was re-admitted to the Financial Action Task Force Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing grey list for its continued failure to comply with obligations to prevent terrorism financing.