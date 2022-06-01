Mega COVID Vaccination Drive Har Ghar Dastak 2.0 campaign begins in India

AMN

Two-month long Har Ghar Dastak campaign 2.0 gets underway today. The objective of this mega Covid vaccination drive is to achieve optimal coverage among all eligible beneficiaries and accelerate the pace of vaccination.

The campaign will continue till the 31st of July this year, across all States and Union Territories.

The Union Health Ministry said that COVID-19 vaccination of all beneficiaries due for the second dose and eligible for precaution dose would be emphasized through door-to-door vaccination drive.

Vaccination coverage of children aged 12 to 18 years will also be undertaken through a school-based campaign. Emphasis will be given to focused campaigns in old age homes, schools, colleges, prisons and brick kilns among others.