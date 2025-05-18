Mastermind of 2006 RSS HQ Attack Abu Saifullah Khalid Shot Dead in Pakistan

WEB DESK

Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Razaullah Nizamani Khalid, alias Abu Saifullah Khalid, who was the brain behind the 2006 attack on the RSS headquarters, was killed by three unidentified gunmen in Sindh province of Pakistan today. Officials in New Delhi said Khalid used to head the terror operations of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) from Nepal in the early 2000s and had many aliases, including Vinode Kumar, Mohammed Salim and Razaullah. He was involved in multiple terror strikes in India, they said.

The officials said he was gunned down by assailants near a crossing at Badni in Sindh province. A close associate of Abu Anas of Lashkar, Saifullah Khalid, was the mastermind of the attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters at Nagpur in which all three terrorists were shot dead. Besides the RSS attack, the Lashkar operative was involved in the Indian Institute of Science terror attack of 2005 in Bengaluru, in which IIT professor Munish Chandra Puri was killed and four others injured. He was also the mastermind of the 2008 attack on a CRPF camp at Rampur in Uttar Pradesh in which seven personnel and a civilian were killed.

According to media reports, he was declared dead at the hospital after being shot. These reports also termed it a case of personal enmity. AIR