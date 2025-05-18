Govt to send all party delegation to 32 Nations to highlight India’s Anti-Terror resolve

Staff Reporter

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has announced that seven All-Party delegations will soon engage with key nations under Operation Sindoor, reflecting India’s collective resolve against terrorism. In a social media post, Mr. Rijiju shared the list of MPs and delegations representing this united front.

The seven groups comprising 59 Members of Parliament will visit a total of 32 countries. Each delegation will have a retired diplomat also.

Akashvani correspondent reports, The first group, led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, will visit Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Algeria. This delegation will include Veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

The second group, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, will visit the UK, France, Germany, the EU, Italy, and Denmark. The delegation includes, Congress MP Dr Amar Singh, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and former Union Minister M J Akbar.

The third delegration will be led by JDU MP Sanjay Kumar Jha which will visit Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore. This delegation will include Yusuf Pathan of Trinamool Congress, John Brittas of CPI(M) and Congress leader Salman Khurshid.

The fourth group, led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde, will visit the UAE, Liberia, Congo, and Sierra Leone. BJP’s Bansuri Swaraj, BJD’s Sasmit Patra, IUML MP E T Mohammed Basheer and former Union Minister S S Ahluwalia will also be a part of this delegation.

The fifth delegation, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, will visit the US, Panama, Guyana, Brazil, and Colombia. JMM MP Sarfaraz Ahmad, LJP MP Shambhavi, TDP MP GM Harish Balayogi and Shiv Sena MP Murli Deora are part of the delegation.

The sixth delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, will visit Spain, Greece, Slovenia, Latvia, and Russia. It includes National Conference MP Mian Altaf Ahmed, Samajawadi party MP Rajeev Rai and RJD MP Prem Chand Gupta.

The seventh group will be led by NCP (SCP) MP Supriya Sule, will visit Egypt, Qatar, Ethiopia, and South Africa.

This delegation will also include BJP’s Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Anurag Singh Thakur, former Union Minister V Muraleedharan as well as Congress MP Manish Tewari.