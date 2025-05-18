Army Neutralises 42 Unexploded Shells Near LoC in Poonch

In Jammu and Kashmir, in a major operation to clear civilian areas following a military confrontation between India and Pakistan, the Army today destroyed 42 unexploded shells in different forward villages near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district. Our correspondent reports that the army, in close coordination with local police authorities, successfully conducted a controlled operation for the safe destruction of 42 unexploded ordnance in the border areas of Jhullas, Salotri, Dharati and Salani.

A defence spokesman said these shells, remnants of recent cross-border shelling, posed a serious threat to the lives and safety of local residents. The operation was carried out with utmost precision, adhering to all standard safety protocols to prevent any risk to civilian life or property. Bomb disposal teams from the Army, in coordination with police, ensured the complete neutralisation of all the explosive remnants. AIR