Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Army Neutralises 42 Unexploded Shells Near LoC in Poonch

May 18, 2025
Army Neutralises 42 Unexploded Shells Near LoC in Poonch

In Jammu and Kashmir, in a major operation to clear civilian areas following a military confrontation between India and Pakistan, the Army today destroyed 42 unexploded shells in different forward villages near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district. Our correspondent reports that the army, in close coordination with local police authorities, successfully conducted a controlled operation for the safe destruction of 42 unexploded ordnance in the border areas of Jhullas, Salotri, Dharati and Salani.

A defence spokesman said these shells, remnants of recent cross-border shelling, posed a serious threat to the lives and safety of local residents. The operation was carried out with utmost precision, adhering to all standard safety protocols to prevent any risk to civilian life or property. Bomb disposal teams from the Army, in coordination with police, ensured the complete neutralisation of all the explosive remnants. AIR

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

Amit Shah asks State Relief Commissioners to prepare Disaster Management Plan for each district

Jun 16, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

India, Cyprus to develop roadmap for future partnership says PM Modi in Nicosia

Jun 16, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

62 DNA Matches Confirmed in Ahmedabad Plane Crash; 35 Bodies Handed Over

Jun 15, 2025

You missed

HEALTH PROMOTIONAL CONTENTS

Aspirin and India’s Heart Health Strategy: One Size Doesn’t Fit All

16 June 2025 11:08 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

भारत आपदा प्रबंधन क्षेत्र में वैश्विक नेता बनने की ओर अग्रसर है: गृह मंत्री अमित शाह

16 June 2025 11:06 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा के मुद्दे राजनीतिक हितों से परे हैं: जगदीप धनखड़

16 June 2025 11:00 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh tribunal asks Ex PM Sheikh Hasina to return within 7 days to face trial

16 June 2025 10:45 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!