Mask mandates, other measures to tackle Omicron coronavirus variant come into force in England

AMN/ WEB DESK

New mask mandates and other measures aimed at curbing the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant came into force in England on Tuesday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson eyeing an expanded booster programme to help increase protection against COVID-19.

From Tuesday morning, face masks are compulsory on transport and in shops, banks and hair salons. All international travellers must take a PCR test by the end of the second day after they arrive, and self-isolate until they get their result. That is in addition to restrictions on arrivals from 10 southern African countries, who have to enter hotel quarantine.
Britain has reported 11 cases of the Omicron variant so far, and while the government says this number will rise, it says it is important to slow its spread until more is known about the variant’s transmissibility and impact on vaccines.
The measures taking effect today are proportionate and responsible, and will buy the time in the face of this new variant, Johnson said in a statement.

Johnson has said the measures will be reviewed after three weeks but added that the country’s vaccine rollout leaves it in a better situation than this time last year when restrictions were introduced shortly before Christmas.

