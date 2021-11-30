Bangladesh: Renowned scholar Rafiqul Islam passes away

AMN/ WEB DESK

Renowned scholar and national professor of Bangladesh Professor Rafiqul Islam passed away in Dhaka on Tuesday. He was 87. Prof. Rafiqul Islam was one of the greatest scholars on the national poet of Bangladesh Kazi Nazrul Islam.

He was honoured with Swadhinta Padak and the Ekushey padak, which is the highest civilian award of Bangladesh. He was a recipient of the Bangla Academy Literary Award. He had written close to 30 scholarly books.

Prof. Rafiqul Islam was currently the President of the Bangla Academy.

Expressing profound shock at the passing away of Prof. Islam, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said that he will remain alive as a bright luminary in the field of Bangla literature and research. She said his literary works will always inspire the Bengalee nation with the spirit of Liberation War and patriotism.