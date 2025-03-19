Market March 19: Sensex gains 148 pts, Nifty at 22,908; Mid, Smallcap shares outperform

Benchmark Indian equity indices continued their northward movement for the third consecutive session to settle with gains on Wednesday. After scaling the intra-day high of 75,568.38, the 30-share Sensex settled at 75,449.05, up 147.79 points or 0.20 per cent from its previous close.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 ended at 22,907.60, up 73.30 points or 0.32 per cent. The index traded in the range of 22,940.70 to 22,807.95 on Wednesday.

31 out of 50 constituent stocks of the Nifty50 ended higher, with gains led by Shriram Finance, HDFC Life, Apollo Hospitals, Tata Steel, and Power Grid Corporation of up to 3.91 per cent. Conversely, Tech Mahindra, Britannia, TCS, Infosys, and Sun Pharma were among the 19 constituent stocks of the Nifty50 that ended down by up to 2.32 per cent.

Broader indices outperformed the benchmarks, with the Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indices settling higher by over 2 per cent each. All sectoral indices on the NSE, barring Nifty FMCG, and IT, settled in positive territory.