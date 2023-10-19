Markets: Key domestic stock indices ends in red for second consecutive day

Domestic market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty 50 closed in the negative territory for the second consecutive session on Thursday, October 19 amid weak global cues.

BIZ DESK

The key domestic stock indices ended in red for the second consecutive day amid negative cues from global share markets. The BSE Sensex closed below the 65,650 mark while the NSE Nifty ended below the 19,650 level.

The Sensex fell 248 points, or 0.23 percent, to finish at 65,628. The NSE Nifty slipped 46 points, or 0.24 percent, to settle at 19,625.

In the broader market at the BSE, the Mid-Cap index fell 0.08 percent while the Small-cap index added 0.07 percent.

In the Sensex Index, which is a pack of 30 companies, shares of nine companies appreciated while 21 companies declined. Nestle India climbed 3.7 percent, Ultra Tech Cement gained 2.8 percent and IndusInd Bank rose 2.1 percent.

On the other hand, Wipro declined three percent, Tech Mahendra fell 1.3 percent and NTPC slipped 1.1 percent.

In sectoral indices at the BSE, four sectors logged gains while 16 witnessed losses. The utility index rose half a percent, the Capital Goods sector gained 0.3 percent and Consumer Discretionary added 0.2 percent.

On the other side, the Metal sector fell by one percent, the Energy index slipped by 0.6 percent and Oil & Gas ended by half a percent.

The overall market breadth was positive as shares of 1,851 companies gained while those of 1,843 companies declined. A total of 138 shares remained unchanged.

The Israel-Hamas war is keeping investors nervous, particularly after an explosion at Gaza’s Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital on Tuesday. As reported by Reuters, “Palestinian officials said the explosion killed 471 people and blamed on what they said was an Israeli air strike. Israel and the US said the cause was a failed rocket launch by Islamist militants in Gaza who denied responsibility.”