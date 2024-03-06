FreeCurrencyRates.com

March 5: Asian Stocks Decline, Shanghai Composite Up 0.30%; European Indices Red: Hang Seng Drops 2.70%, DAX, FTSE, and CAC 40 Trade Lower

All key Asian stocks ended lower today except China’s Shanghai Composite Index which ended 0.30 percent higher. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index plunged 2.70 percent. South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.95 percent, Singapore’s Straits Times index slipped half a percent and Japan’s Nikkei finished 0.03 percent lower.

All key European Indices were also trading in the red. Germany’s DAX was trading 0.19 percent lower and U.K.’s FTSE was down 0.15 percent. France’s CAC 40 was also in the red zone with 0.12 percent loss when reports last came in. 

