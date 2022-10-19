https://theindianawaaz.com/advertise-with-us/
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Oct 2022 07:04:40      انڈین آواز

Mallikarjun Kharge elected as new President of Congress Party

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter / New Delhi Congress party today elected Mallikarjun Kharge as new President. Kharge defeated Shashi Tharoor in an electoral contest, the sixth in the party’s 137-year-history.

Congress’ central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry announced after the counting of votes that of the 9,385 votes polled in the Congress president poll, Kharge got 7,897 votes and Shashi Tharoor 1,072 votes, while 416 votes were declared invalid.

At a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Mistry declared Kharge elected as Congress president.

On complaints by Tharoor’s team related to polling in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Telangana, Mistry said he will respond to the letters point by point.He said the letter should not have been leaked to the press and Tharoor’s team should have directly engaged with the poll authority.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: India defeats Australia by 6 runs in warm-up match

AMN In ICC Men's T20 World Cup warm-up matches, India defeated Australia by six runs in the stipulated 20 o ...

FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup: India lose 0-5 to Brazil

AMN Hosts Indian women's team suffered a 5-0 defeat against Brazil in their final Group A fixture of the FI ...

AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers: India to play against Kuwait today

AMN In Football, India U-20 Men's National Team will play against hosts Kuwait in their last match of the A ...

خبرنامہ

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

نئی تحقیق – معمر افراد کی یادداشت میں بہتری لانا -ممکنBIZNESNAMA

معمر افراد کی یادداشت میں بہتری لانا ممکن سائنسی تحقیق پر م ...

MARQUEE

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

@Powered By: Logicsart