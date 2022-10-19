Mallikarjun Kharge elected as new President of Congress Party

Staff Reporter / New Delhi Congress party today elected Mallikarjun Kharge as new President. Kharge defeated Shashi Tharoor in an electoral contest, the sixth in the party’s 137-year-history.

Congress’ central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry announced after the counting of votes that of the 9,385 votes polled in the Congress president poll, Kharge got 7,897 votes and Shashi Tharoor 1,072 votes, while 416 votes were declared invalid.

At a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Mistry declared Kharge elected as Congress president.

On complaints by Tharoor’s team related to polling in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Telangana, Mistry said he will respond to the letters point by point.He said the letter should not have been leaked to the press and Tharoor’s team should have directly engaged with the poll authority.