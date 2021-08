AMN/ WEB DESK

Malaysia’s Muhyiddin Yassin has stepped down today as prime minister after months of political turmoil culminated in the loss of his majority.

Mr. Muhyidddin’s departure comes less than 18 months after taking office and will plunge the country into a fresh crisis amid a worsening pandemic.

Political leaders have already begun to jostle for the top post, with his deputy Ismail Sabri rallying support to succeed Mr. Muhyiddin and keep the government intact.