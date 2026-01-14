Make in India drive showcased at SteelFab 2026 in Sharjah

Last Updated on January 14, 2026 6:25 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN WEB DESK

The India Pavilion has once again placed India’s growing steel fabrication and metalworking industry in the international spotlight at the 21st edition of SteelFab, being held from January 12 to 15 at the Sharjah Expo Centre in the United Arab Emirates.

SteelFab is regarded as a key regional platform for innovation, product launches, technology demonstrations and business partnerships in the metalworking and fabrication sectors.

Organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry since 2023, the pavilion has evolved into a strong interface between Indian manufacturers and global buyers. It reflects India’s expanding capabilities in machine tools, welding technologies, tube and pipe solutions, automation and fabrication services.

This year, the pavilion features about 31 Indian exhibitors, while overall Indian participation at the exhibition stands at 54 companies, showcasing a wide range of advanced machinery, laser-based systems and metal forming technologies that have attracted sustained interest from international visitors.

SteelFab 2026 isn’t just an exhibition.

It’s where the region’s steel and metalworking industry defines what’s next.



Officially inaugurated by H.E. Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah bin Sultan Al Qasimi at Expo Centre Sharjah, marking a key milestone for the future of the sector.… pic.twitter.com/NxIbQCDljb — SteelFabME (@Steelfabme) January 12, 2026

The participating companies are presenting solutions across welding and cutting machinery, sheet metal forming, CNC and automation technologies, fabrication equipment, power tools and machine tools, offering buyers a comprehensive view of India’s manufacturing expertise.

The exhibition continues to provide extensive opportunities for business networking through hosted-buyer programmes, live product demonstrations and B2B meetings, enabling Indian firms to engage with potential distributors and partners, particularly from the Gulf, African and wider regional markets.

Industry officials said the pavilion plays an important role in expanding India’s global industrial footprint in line with export-led growth and Make in India objectives. By consistently highlighting innovation and solution-driven manufacturing, Indian companies at SteelFab 2026 are strengthening commercial linkages and improving export prospects across the region and beyond.