Lighting the Truth: Titan’s LightScope Transforms How Consumers Buy Diamonds

—Kermin Bhot

—Kermin Bhot

In the heart of Titan Company’s R&D centre in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, engineers are solving a problem that has troubled jewellers for centuries — how to measure the unmeasurable beauty of a diamond’s sparkle.

The challenge is real. Unlike gold, whose purity can be definitively measured, a diamond’s visual appeal relies on a series of complex interactions between light and its internal crystal structure. Two diamonds, identical in carat weight, cut, colour and clarity grades, can look dramatically different under the same jewellery store lights. This is frustrating — for both retailers and customers.

Light Scope, an innovative instrument that measures a diamond’s light performance, is Titan Company’s solution to this problem. It transforms diamond shopping into a science-backed experience and is the company’s latest attempt to leverage technology for competitive advantage — using innovation to compete not only on price, but on precision and trust, much like how the Karatmeter revolutionised gold retail in the 1990s.

“This technology addresses a fundamental difficulty in diamond retail,” says Akesh Kumar, Deputy Group Manager – Research and Development, Titan Company. “While consumers are aware of the 4Cs — carat weight, colour, clarity and cut — the light performance of a diamond has so far been difficult to quantify and communicate effectively. With Light Scope, we can now quantitatively measure the brilliance [white flashes], fire [coloured flashes] and scintillation [sparkles] of a diamond. It acts as a diamond meter, like the Karatmeter Tanishq introduced for gold.” The company expects Light Scope to have a similar disruptive impact on diamond retail, particularly in premium segments where customers increasingly demand scientific validation of quality claims.

“We are the only Indian brand to offer nano-faceting in diamonds to enhance the diamond light performance and have the only device that measures the light performance of a diamond at product level,” says Mr Kumar. “Both these factors give us a competitive edge, helping us increase Tanishq’s customer loyalty to a higher figure. This in turn supports revenue generation by increasing the share from studded jewellery.”

Measuring the unmeasurable

In 2024, India surpassed China to become the world’s second-largest market for natural diamonds — valued at ~$9 billion and projected to double by 2030. Light Scope is part of Titan Company’s differentiated strategy to capture a larger share of the global diamond market.

“In 2022, Tanishq launched Celeste, a new category for solitaires,” says Mr Kumar. “Quality diamonds go through a patented nano-faceting process to enhance their light properties. Thousands of microscopic facets or nano prisms are etched onto the surface of a polished diamond. When white light hits these nano prisms, it splits into its intense rainbow of colours. This technology enhances both fire and brilliance remarkably.”

However, Tanishq soon realised that its traditional store lighting couldn’t fully showcase the enhanced beauty of Celeste diamonds. “It was difficult to provide different types of ambient lighting in stores,” says Mr Kumar. “We needed a tool to demonstrate and quantify the enhanced aspects of Celeste diamonds for customers, one that could also be used for quality checks on solitaires before and after nano-faceting.”

Faced with the lack of an affordable, precise, and repeatable solution in the market, Titan Company’s engineers took matters into their own hands. “Using the first principles of science and a dose of pragmatism, we built Light Scope, a first-of-its-kind device to measure the light performance of a diamond,” says Mr Kumar.

Decoding a diamond’s visual appeal

Diamond pricing: It is based on clarity, colour, cut, and carat weight. Flawless, colourless diamonds with an Excellent cut command higher prices.

What shoppers notice: How lively and radiant a diamond looks — technically known as light performance.

Light performance attributes:

Brilliance: White flashes from light reflected through the table facet (flat area)

Fire: Coloured flashes created when light disperses through the crown facet (tapered area)

Scintillation: Sparkles seen when the diamond, light, or viewer moves

Cracking the code

In development since December 2022, Light Scope has gone through many avatars, starting as a simple manual viewer and transforming into a vision-based, industrial grade system that analyses how light interacts with a diamond. The latest version showcases a significant increase in performance, with very high accuracy and repeatability.

Light Scope comes in two tailored variations — one for customer-facing, retail spaces and another for back end quality checks. The device creates three controlled lighting environments that isolate and measure three optical phenomena: brilliance (white light reflection), scintillation (sparkle intensity) and fire (coloured light dispersion). Diffused white light is used to measure brilliance, moving light beams gauge scintillation, and a pointed light source produces colour flashes that are used for fire analysis.

“In the retail device, the diamond jewellery is placed on a fixture, with the camera and lighting overhead,” says Mr Kumar. “The camera and lens are optimised based on the required resolution, field of view, frames per second, depth of field, etc. For the back end device, we configured the machine bottom up — with the camera placed down below — and added a motor to rotate the diamond, since only loose diamonds would be graded.”

Light Scope uses image processing, artificial intelligence (AI) and proprietary algorithms to capture and convert measurements into quantifiable scores, transforming subjective beauty into objective data. “Initially, we struggled to quantify diamonds set in jewellery because of gold’s reflection and intricate jewellery designs,” says Mr Kumar. “We now use an AI model for analysis and image processing for quantification.

If Light Scope achieves widespread adoption, Tanishq could establish new industry standards for diamond assessment and potentially reduce pricing disparities between diamonds with similar 4Cs but different visual performance characteristics. “Our aim is to set a new standard in natural diamond retail — one that goes beyond traditional display and transforms the buying journey into a transparent, educational, and truly immersive experience,” says Ajoy Chawla, Chief Executive Officer, Tanishq, Titan Company.

“By putting the power of information in our customers’ hands, we are enabling them to understand every facet of the diamond they choose — from its craftsmanship and sparkle to its origin and authenticity.”

Comparing a nano-faceted and traditional solitaire

Scaling scientific precision

Light Scope made its debut last year at a Dubai store, where it received an enthusiastic customer response and boosted sales. Encouraged by its success, the company expanded production and launched it in India. Today, 100 devices are deployed across select locations within Tanishq’s 500+ store network, with plans to double this number to 200 by November this year. “We are also placing 50-60 of them in our international stores soon,” says Mr Kumar. “The goal is to have a Light Scope in all our Tanishq, Mia and Zoya stores by 2027.”

With over 1,000 devices in production, the R&D team remains focused on refining the Light Scope. “We upgrade our software, based on user feedback,” says Mr Kumar. “These updates primarily enhance the user interface, while our core algorithms remain consistent. Parallelly, we are training our retail staff across hundreds of locations and educating consumers about these new performance metrics.”

The Diamonds Expertise Centre model

Tanishq is also strategically deploying Light Scope in its Diamonds Expertise Centres, developed in partnership with the De Beers Group, at select flagship stores. The centres aim to transform jewellery shopping into a scientific showcase, where trained gemmologists demonstrate diamond metrics in real time.

The Diamonds Expertise Centres have five advanced evaluation devices:

Light Scope, which serves as a light performance meter (see above)

SynthDetect, which distinguishes natural diamonds from synthetic ones and simulants

Clarity viewer to observe internal and external flaws

Marking viewer to identify the inscription of the Titan brand’s logo and the diamond’s universal identification number

Hearts and arrows tool to evaluate the optical symmetry of a diamond’s cut

Setting tomorrow’s standards

In an era of fierce competition and changing customer preferences, differentiation through measurement precision could prove decisive for Tanishq. With lab-grown diamonds gaining popularity for their affordability and sustainability, customers are increasingly demanding scientific validation of quality claims.

By deploying Light Scope, Tanishq is creating sustainable competitive advantages through technological leadership and reinforcing its premium positioning by demonstrating authenticity and quality. Trust becomes crucial when a customer is faced with two similar-looking diamonds and cannot distinguish between them. Scientific tools, like the Light Scope, provide that crucial element of trust.