Trump warns Iran of strong action if Iranian authorities carry out hanging of protestors

US President Donald Trump has said that the United States will respond forcefully if Iranian authorities carry out the hanging of protestors amid ongoing unrest in the nation.

In an interview with a TV channel, he said, Washington will take very strong action if Tehran indulges in the execution of protestors. Earlier, in a social media post, Trump said help is on its way for Iranian protesters. He said the scale of the bloodshed in Iran remained unclear and he is awaiting a briefing on the situation.

Trump had previously warned that Washington would intervene if protesters were killed. Concerns have intensified that Tehran may use executions to suppress the unrest after prosecutors said some detainees could face capital charges. Iran Human Rights has cited the case of 26-year-old Erfan Soltani, arrested last week in the Tehran satellite city of Karaj, who, according to a family sourc,e has already been sentenced to death and could be executed today.