The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump warns Iran of strong action if Iranian authorities carry out hanging of protestors

Jan 14, 2026

Last Updated on January 14, 2026 6:20 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump has said that the United States will respond forcefully if Iranian authorities carry out the hanging of protestors amid ongoing unrest in the nation.

In an interview with a TV channel, he said, Washington will take very strong action if Tehran indulges in the execution of protestors. Earlier, in a social media post, Trump said help is on its way for Iranian protesters. He said the scale of the bloodshed in Iran remained unclear and he is awaiting a briefing on the situation.
Trump had previously warned that Washington would intervene if protesters were killed. Concerns have intensified that Tehran may use executions to suppress the unrest after prosecutors said some detainees could face capital charges. Iran Human Rights has cited the case of 26-year-old Erfan Soltani, arrested last week in the Tehran satellite city of Karaj, who, according to a family sourc,e has already been sentenced to death and could be executed today.

Related Post

AMN TOP AWAAZ

Sambhal Violence: Court order FIR against 12 Police personnel

Jan 14, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

China reaffirms support for Iran’s stability

Jan 14, 2026
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pongal festivities begin across Sri Lanka ahead of main Thai Pongal Day

Jan 14, 2026

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

President Murmu to visit Punjab and Rajasthan from January 15 to 16

14 January 2026 6:18 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN TOP AWAAZ

Sambhal Violence: Court order FIR against 12 Police personnel

14 January 2026 2:16 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

China reaffirms support for Iran’s stability

14 January 2026 1:56 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pongal festivities begin across Sri Lanka ahead of main Thai Pongal Day

14 January 2026 1:55 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments