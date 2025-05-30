Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Major Asian markets decline, European markets trading in positive territory

May 30, 2025

Major Asian stocks declined today after US federal appeals court reinstated President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs, just a day after a trade court ordered an immediate halt on them. The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington said that it is pausing the lower court’s ruling to consider the government’s appeal, and ordered the plaintiffs to respond by June 5 and the administration by June 9. Japan’s Nikkei dropped over 1.2 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slid 1.2 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi index closed over 0.8 per cent down, Singapore’s Strait Times index lost over 0.5 per cent, and China’s Shanghai Composite index slipped over 0.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, major European indices were trading in positive territory during intra-day trade. Germany’s DAX rose almost one per cent, London’s FTSE 100 was trading 0.7 percent up, and France’s CAC 40 increased 0.3 per cent, when reports last came in.

India’s GDP Growth Slows to 6.5% in FY25, Lowest in Four Years

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade May 30: Sensex dips 182pts, Nifty at 24,751; Auto, IT, metal drag

May 30, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India witnessed real GDP growth of 7.4% in 4th quarter of last fiscal: FM Sitharaman

May 30, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

India’s GDP Growth Cools to 6.5% in FY25 Amid Global, Domestic Headwinds

May 30, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade May 30: Sensex dips 182pts, Nifty at 24,751; Auto, IT, metal drag

30 May 2025 10:50 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

गोवा बना देश का दूसरा पूर्ण साक्षर राज्य, 95% साक्षरता दर का आंकड़ा किया पार

30 May 2025 10:34 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India witnessed real GDP growth of 7.4% in 4th quarter of last fiscal: FM Sitharaman

30 May 2025 10:27 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Op Sindoor showcased India’s indigenous defence capabilities: PM Modi

30 May 2025 10:17 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!