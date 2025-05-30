India witnessed real GDP growth of 7.4% in 4th quarter of last fiscal: FM Sitharaman

AMN / WEB DESK

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has lauded the industry and the manufacturing activity saying that the country witnessed real GDP growth of 7.4 percent in the fourth quarter of last financial year. She said, the real GDP growth was 6.5 percent in the financial year 2024-25.

She was addressing at Lakshmipat Singhania – IIM Lucknow National Leadership Awards 2025 in New Delhi today. The finance minister said, India is sustaining the growth and it is the fastest growing economy for four years continuously.

According to the Statistics and Programme Implementation Ministry, nominal GDP has witnessed a growth rate of 9.8 percent in the financial year 2024-25. The construction sector was the major driver of the economy during the last financial year, with an estimated growth of 9.4 per cent. Public administration, defence and other services sector growth is estimated 8.9 per cent during the financial year 20224-25. The financial, real estate and professional services sector witnessed a growth of 7.2 percent in the same period. Real GDP or GDP at constant prices is estimated to attain a level of 187.97 lakh crore in the financial year 2024-25, while the nominal GDP or GDP at current price is estimated to attain a level of 30.68 lakh crore rupees in the FY 2024-25.