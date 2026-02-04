Mahendra Nahata Elected President of Jain Shwetambar Terapanthi Mahasabha

Last Updated on February 4, 2026 9:13 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Charge-Taking Ceremony to Be Held in Kolkata on 8 February 2026

New Delhi



The General Body Meeting of Shri Jain Shwetambar Terapanthi Mahasabha, the apex and premier institution of the Terapanth Dharma Sangh, was recently held at Chhoti Khatu (Rajasthan) under the auspicious presence of Yugpradhan Acharya Shri Mahashraman Ji. On this occasion, the new Executive Committee of the Mahasabha for the term 2026–28 was constituted, and eminent industrialist, social thinker, and devoted Sangh leader Shri Mahendra Nahata was unanimously elected as President.

During the meeting, the new Executive Committee and the Board of Trustees were also formed. Shri Sureshchand Goyal (Kolkata) was elected Chief Trustee. The Trustees include Shri Sanjay Surana (Surat), Shri Jasraj Malu (Delhi), Shri Kamalkishore Lalwani (Kolkata), Shri Narendra Nakhat (Erode), Shri Babulal Bothra (Kolkata), Shri Nagaraj Barmecha (Kolkata), Shri Shubhkaran Bothra (Delhi), Shri Narendra Porwal (Ahmedabad), Shri Mukesh Bafna (Chennai), Shri Dinesh Banthia (Bengaluru) and Shri Ashish Jain (Faridabad).

Shri Kishanlal Dagaliya (Mumbai), Shri Arvind Sancheti (Ahmedabad) and Shri Surendra Jain (Bhiwani) were elected as members of the Panch Mandal. The responsibility of General Secretary was entrusted to Shri Vinod Baid (Kolkata).

The Charge-Taking Ceremony of the newly elected Executive Committee will be held on 8 February 2026 at the Head Office of Shri Jain Shwetambar Terapanthi Mahasabha in Kolkata, where the outgoing President Shri Mansukhlal Sethia will formally hand over the charge to the newly elected President Shri Mahendra Nahata.

Expressing his gratitude upon his election, Shri Mahendra Nahata stated that this responsibility is a result of the grace and blessings of Acharya Shri Tulsi, Acharya Shri Mahapragya Ji, and the present Acharya Shri Mahashraman Ji. He said that the Terapanthi Mahasabha is the leading institution of the Terapanth community and a symbol of Acharya Tulsi’s lofty, humanitarian vision. The present stature of the Terapanth society within the Jain community is largely due to the Mahasabha’s welfare-oriented initiatives, its non-sectarian approach, its commitment to human upliftment, and its focus on value-based character building of the younger generation. He affirmed that during his tenure, continuous efforts will be made to expand, strengthen, and make these multidimensional social and cultural activities more impactful and beneficial to society.

A native of Sardarshahar and presently based in Delhi, Shri Mahendra Nahata is also serving as the Reception Chairman of the Pravas Vyavastha Samiti constituted for Acharya Shri Mahashraman Ji’s Delhi stay in the years 2027 and 2028. In his professional career, Shri Nahata has achieved remarkable success, while within the Terapanth Dharma Sangh he has earned a distinct identity through his dedication to the Sangh, deep devotion to the Guru, simplicity, leadership ability, cooperative spirit, and spiritual outlook. His sensitive working style, organizational acumen, cordial approach, and farsighted vision are widely expected to provide a new direction and a higher platform to the Terapanth society.