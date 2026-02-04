From napkins to cups: Karnataka revamps menstrual hygiene scheme

Last Updated on February 4, 2026 4:37 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Dr Kavitha Kovi, Head of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Aster Whitefield Hospital

The Karnataka government has announced a major overhaul of its menstrual hygiene programme for school and college-going girls, moving beyond the traditional distribution of disposable sanitary napkins to include reusable menstrual cups as part of its flagship Shuchi menstrual hygiene scheme.

According to a recent government order issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department, 19,64,507 girls in classes 6 to 12 are currently beneficiaries of the Shuchi Programme for the 2025–26 academic year, a scheme that was previously limited to providing sanitary napkins at no cost.

The revised administrative approval expands the initiative by introducing menstrual cups as a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to single-use sanitary napkins. Under the new plan, over 10.38 lakh menstrual cups will be procured at an estimated cost of more than ₹61 crore, with procurement and distribution to be handled through the Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Limited under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan framework.

Officials say the shift aims to reduce the state’s dependence on disposable menstrual hygiene products, which not only create ongoing expense but also contribute significantly to waste generation. At present, Karnataka spends approximately ₹71 crore annually to supply about 2.35 crore sanitary napkins under the Shuchi scheme. Replacing a portion of this supply with reusable menstrual cups could result in annual savings of nearly ₹10 crore, while also cutting down on the volume of non-biodegradable waste associated with pads.

Under the implementation plan, sanitary napkins will continue to be distributed for the remaining three months of the current year to ensure a smooth transition before the cups are rolled out fully. From the next academic year onwards, beneficiaries will be provided with one menstrual cup each as part of their menstrual hygiene support.

Menstrual cups are reusable menstrual hygiene devices that can be safely used by menstruating individuals and cleaned between cycles, making them a more environmentally friendly and sustainable option compared with single-use products. The government has framed this move as a way to both empower young girls with better menstrual hygiene management and reduce long-term costs for the state.

This revamp reflects a broader policy shift toward sustainable menstrual health practices in Karnataka’s public health strategy, aligning financial savings with environmental and hygiene benefits for students across the state.