Maharashtra Issues Alert on Coldrif Syrup Linked to Child Deaths

Last Updated on October 5, 2025 11:39 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Maharashtra’s Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has issued an urgent alert following reports of the deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan linked to Coldrif Syrup.

The syrup, Batch No. SR-13, manufactured in May 2025 by Sresan Pharma, Sunguvarchathiram, Kancheepuram District, Tamil Nadu, is alleged to be adulterated with Diethylene Glycol (DEG), a toxic substance. The product’s expiry date is April 2027.

The FDA has directed all licensees and the public to immediately stop the sale, distribution, or use of Coldrif Syrup, Batch No. SR-13. Anyone in possession of the batch has been asked to report it to the local Drugs Control Authorities without delay.

FDA Maharashtra officials are coordinating with the DCA authorities of Tamil Nadu, the location of the manufacturer, to track the distribution of the batch to Maharashtra. All Drug Inspectors and Assistant Commissioners have been instructed to immediately alert retailers, wholesalers, and hospitals to freeze any stocks of the affected batch available in the market.