Congress demands UP CM’s resignation over Raebareli lynching

Oct 6, 2025

AMN / NEW DELHI

Congress party on Monday demanded resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath over the alleged lynching of a Dalit man in Raebareli.

The Congress said the incident shows that the state’s law and order has “completely collapsed” and demanded Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s resignation as well as an SIT probe into it.

The opposition party also demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the victim’s family and a government job for one of its members.

Police in Raebareli arrested five men on Saturday for allegedly lynching Hariom after mistaking him for a thief.

