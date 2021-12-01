PM Modi to inaugurate & lay foundation stone of many projects in Dehradun
01 Dec 2021

Maharashtra Govt allows Physical classes in primary schools

AMN / MUMBAI

Maharashtra Government has allowed physical classes in primary schools of the state from today. In urban areas, physical classes of 1st to 7th Standard and physical classes of 1st to 4th Standard in rural areas are expected to begin from today.

Classes of all other standards have already begun. But, due to concerns of the Omicron variant and lack of preparations few District Administrations have delayed implementation of this decision.

In Mumbai, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation areas and in Thane district, physical classes of these standards will begin from 15th of December. Aurangabad District Administration will announce its decision after 5th of December while Nashik and Nagpur will decide after 10th of December.

In Nanded, physical classes will begin from 13th of this month. But, in case of Beed, Satara and Osmanabad district, the Administration has decided to open physical classes of primary schools from today itself. Residential Ashram Schools will also begin from today.

