Maharashtra reports 6,971 new cases of coronavirus
India-China to hold 10th round of Corps Commander level talks following first phase of disengagement at Pangong Lake
For the first time, China admits death of their soldiers in Galwan valley clashes
India calls on Myanmar leadership to work together to resolve their differences in peaceful and constructive manner
Strong India-Australia ties will play important role in shaping post-COVID world: PM Modi
इंडियन आवाज़     25 Feb 2021 01:20:33

Maharashtra Governor felicitates MasterChef Sanjeev Kapoor, others for humanitarian work

Along with Sanjeev Kapoor, actress Perizad Zorabian and CMD of Alkem Group BN Singh among others were felicitated by the Governor

 AMN / MUMBAI

The Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari has felicitated celebrated chef and entrepreneur Sanjeev Kapoor for his remarkable contribution towards the society during the pandemic.

When the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed, Masterchef Sanjeev Kapoor promptly took over to serve the Indian community. He did remarkable humanitarian work by arranging, stocking, distributing, and mobilizing food and other essential commodities throughout the period. Some of his initiatives include arranging meals for doctors and medical care providers of Kasturba, KEM, and Sion Hospital in association with India’s leading homegrown hospitality brand and catering service. In addition, Sanjeev Kapoor also collaborated with various caterers and restaurant owners for their help to cook and feed those in the need during these pressing times.

 “The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the world in a way that none of us could have foreseen. Amidst such an unprecedented crisis, some people were also deprived of the one of most basic necessities in life that is food.  It was time to come together and help the most vulnerable, the unprivileged so that they can feed themselves and be healthy and safe”, said Sanjeev Kapoor adding that he was humbled to have been recognized by the Governor of Maharashtra for his contributions during the lockdown. “I believe it was my responsibility and will continue to work relentlessly for the community.”

Fifty Corona Warriors including Chairman and Heads of various public sector undertakings, banks, corporates, NGOs as well as individual personalities were felicitated for their institutional work during COVID-19 pandemic. Besides Sanjeev Kapoor, CMD of Alkem Group BN Singh, actress Perizad Zorabian, Chairman of UTI Imtaiyazur Rahman, CMD of New India Assurance Atul Sahai, Managing Director of LIC Vipin Anand, Chairman of Central Bank of India Pallav Mohapatra, and IDBI Director Suresh Khatanhar were among the Corona Warriors felicitated on the occasion.

The felicitation ceremony was organized by the senior IPS officer Qaiser Khalid at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Saturday, 20 February 2021.

