22 Oct 2022

Madhya Pradesh: 15 killed, 35 injured in bus accident in Rewa

AMN / WEB DESK

At least 15 people were killed and 35 others injured in a bus accident in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, late last night. According to the information, the bus, going from Jabalpur to Prayagraj via Rewa, collided with a trailer on National Highway 30.

The district administration reached the spot as soon as the accident was reported and relief and rescue work was started. All the injured have been admitted to Civil Hospital Teyanthar and Rewa.

President, Vice President, and Prime Minister have expressed grief over the tragic bus accident in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh. President Droupadi Murmu in a tweet said, she is deeply saddened to hear about the death of many passengers due to the accident. She expressed her deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the early recovery of injured people.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said, he is saddened over the loss of lives in a road accident in Rewa. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Expressing grief over the accident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, the accident is heart-wrenching. He expressed his deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this accident. He prayed for the speedy recovery of all the injured. He said, the local administration is engaged in providing all possible help.

The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of 2 lakh rupees from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the next of kin of deceased. The injured would be given 50 thousand rupees.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also expressed grief over the accident. He talked to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on phone and informed him of the relief work.

He said that the mortal remains of those killed in the accident will be sent to Prayagraj with respect. Apart from this, the injured are also being treated free of cost. MP Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput has also expressed grief over the incident.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolence over the loss of lives in the accident. The state government has rushed a team of ADMs and SSP to the accident site to assist in rescue and relief work and give all kinds of assistance to the affected people. Uttar Pradesh Government has also announced an ex gratia of 2 lakh rupees each to the family of the deceased and 50000 to injured.

