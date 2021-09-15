LS Speaker chairs All India Presiding Officers’ Conference; Says Hindi adorned as link language of India

AMN
The Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has called for strengthening democracy. He was addressing virtually the 81st All India Presiding Officers Conference in the backdrop of the International Day of Democracy which is observed on 15th of September every year. The Conference is aimed at deliberating the Role of Legislature in fostering effective and meaningful democracy.
Mr. Om Birla said, Hindi is the medium of expression of national identity. During the independence movement, Hindi became a symbol of national pride of the country. Today, Hindi is adorned as the link language of India and has been extensively used in Literature, art, cinema and media.