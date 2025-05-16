London High Court rejects Nirav Modi’s fresh bail plea in ₹13,000 crore PNB fraud case

The High Court of Justice in London has rejected a fresh bail petition filed by diamantaire Nirav Modi, who is held in a prison there and wanted in India in the 13 thousand crore rupees Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case orchestrated with his uncle Mehul Choksi.

Nirav Modi approached the court in London yesterday seeking his release on bail pending the decision on his extradition request. The bail arguments were strongly opposed by the Crown Prosecution Service advocate, who was ably assisted by a strong CBI team consisting of investigating and law officers who travelled to London for this purpose.