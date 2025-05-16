Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

London High Court rejects Nirav Modi’s fresh bail plea in ₹13,000 crore PNB fraud case

May 16, 2025

The High Court of Justice in London has rejected a fresh bail petition filed by diamantaire Nirav Modi, who is held in a prison there and wanted in India in the 13 thousand crore rupees Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case orchestrated with his uncle Mehul Choksi.

Nirav Modi approached the court in London yesterday seeking his release on bail pending the decision on his extradition request. The bail arguments were strongly opposed by the Crown Prosecution Service advocate, who was ably assisted by a strong CBI team consisting of investigating and law officers who travelled to London for this purpose.

London High Court rejects Nirav Modi’s fresh bail plea in ₹13,000 crore PNB fraud case

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

‘Don’t build in India’: US President Trump tells Apple CEO Tim Cook

May 16, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

US President Trump secures $243.5 billion in economic deals during Qatar visit

May 15, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

India, Pakistan to Continue Confidence-Building Measures Along LoC: Army

May 15, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi govt to constitute Welfare board to safeguard interests of business community

16 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Neither Zelensky nor Putin to attend the Istanbul Talks

16 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Tarique Rahman: From London exile to people’s choice for Bangladesh’s next PM?

16 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

London High Court rejects Nirav Modi’s fresh bail plea in ₹13,000 crore PNB fraud case

16 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!