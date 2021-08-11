Lok Sabha adjourned Sine Die

NEWS DESK

Lok Sabha is adjourned Sine Die. Earlier, Speaker Om Birla condoled the death of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, who was earlier Member of Parliament and a Minister at the Centre. Obituary references were also made for Nityananda Mishra, Gopalrao Mayekar and Sudarshan Roy Chowdhury.

Mr Birla also gave an account of the works undertaken in the Lok Sabha during this session. Yesterday, the House passed the Constitution 127th Amendment Bill, 2021 with unanimous support from the House.