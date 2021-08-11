OBC List: Lok Sabha passes Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill, 2021
Lockdown crackdown: Sydney police to step up enforcement after COVID record
Guinea confirms West Africa’s first case of Marburg disease
Delhi Police arrest BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay, 5 others over inflammatory sloganeering
US Prez Biden commends Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga on successful hosting of Olympic Games

11 Aug 2021

Lok Sabha adjourned Sine Die

NEWS DESK
Lok Sabha is adjourned Sine Die. Earlier, Speaker Om Birla condoled the death of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, who was earlier Member of Parliament and a Minister at the Centre. Obituary references were also made for Nityananda Mishra, Gopalrao Mayekar and Sudarshan Roy Chowdhury.

Mr Birla also gave an account of the works undertaken in the Lok Sabha during this session. Yesterday, the House passed the Constitution 127th Amendment Bill, 2021 with unanimous support from the House.

Indian Olympians get Rousing Welcome at Home

A Akhter / Sport Desk Indian Olympians and Medalists today got rousing welcome on returning home from Tokyo ...

PM Modi congratulates Indian Olympians

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian contingent for their stupendous performance at the T ...

Pinky Karmakar, Olympics torchbearer works as labour in Assam

WEB DESK While India is celebrating its victory at Tokyo Olympics, it's important to look back at the harsh ...

ٰای روپی کیا ہے اور یہ کیسے کام کرتا ہے؟ E Rupi

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ دنوں وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی کے ذریعہ کئے گئے ...

امیرجماعت اسلامی ہند کے ہاتھوں وژن 2026 کے’کوڈ-19 ہینڈ ہولڈنگ’ پروجیکٹ کا افتتاح

ہمیں پریشان حال لوگوں کے لیے رحمت بن کر ابھرنا ہے/ سید سعادت ا ...

غير ملکی سیاحوں کو یکم اگست سے سعودی عرب آنے کی اجازت

سعودی عرب کی حکومت نے اعلان کیا کہ ان تمام غير ملکی سیاحوں کو ...

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

NEWS DESK Harrapan City in Gujarat ‘Dholavira’ has been inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List. This r ...

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

NEWS DESK The Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritag ...

