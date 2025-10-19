The Indian Awaaz

LG Manoj Sinha in Russia to Bring Back Holy Relics of Lord Buddha to India

Oct 19, 2025

AMN

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is in Russia to bring back the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha to India following their exposition in Elista, the capital city of the Republic of Kalmykia. The relics were enshrined at the Geden Sheddup Choikorling Monastery, popularly known as the “Golden Abode of Shakyamuni Buddha.

Interacting with media persons after paying his reverent homage to the Buddhist relics, Mr Sinha said, the exposition of the Holy Relics in Kalmykia has further strengthened people-to-people ties between India and Russia. He described the event as a landmark occasion, symbolizing a historic homecoming of faith for the Kalmyk people – the only Buddhist community in Europe. The Indian delegation led by Mr. Sinha will accompany the Holy Relics back to India today. 

