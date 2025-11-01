Former President Ram Nath Kovind Visits YSS Dwarahat Ashram and Babaji’s Cave

Last Updated on November 1, 2025 7:31 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

S N Verma

Dwarahat : The former President of India, Hon’ble Sri Ram Nath Kovind, visited Yogoda Satsanga Sakha Ashram, Dwarahat. Swami Vasudevananda, along with Swami Vishwananda and five other YSS sannyasis, welcomed him. Upon his arrival, he was presented with a bouquet of flowers. He and his retinue and security contingent were escorted to the Dhyana Mandir, where he meditated for some time, and to the Krishna Mandir, where he paid his respects.

Former President of India, Hon’ble Sri Ram Nath Kovind, is welcomed by Swami Vasudevananda at Yogoda Satsanga Sakha Ashram, Dwarahat

Swami Vasudevananda, Swami Vishwananda and other YSS sannyasis, escort him to the Dhyana Mandir…

…where he pranams at the altar and meditates for some time.

During a meeting at the Ashram Guest House, Swami Vasudevananda presented Sri Kovind with a shawl, a copy of the newly released Hindi book The Yoga of the Bhagavad Gita, and the 2026 YSS Wall Calendar. A few of the other dignitaries accompanying him were also given a copy of the said newly released book along with shawl and calendar.

Sri Kovind writes a tribute in the guest book.

Swami Vasudevananda presents Sri Kovind with a shawl, a copy of the newly released Hindi book “The Yoga of the Bhagavad Gita,” and the 2026 YSS Wall Calendar.

Each of the members of the retinue also received prasad and a copy of the 2026 YSS Calendar.

Sri Kovind spent several minutes speaking with Swamis Vishwananda and Vasudevananda, expressing his happiness upon learning about the ashram’s various activities, and showed a keen desire to visit Yogoda Ashram again next year.

He spent around half an hour in the ashram.

A day later, arriving at Mahavatar Babaji’s Cave, Sri Kovind pays respect before the portrait of Mahavatar Babaji at the Smriti Bhavan.

He is accompanied by YSS sannyasis to Mahavatar Babaji’s Cave.

When the YSS monks welcomed him with a bouquet of flowers, he did not accept them, expressing his deep reverence towards Babaji, saying, “It is not my part to receive, rather it is I who should offer flowers at His feet”. He was then escorted to the Smriti Bhavan where he spent some time paying his respect before the portrait of Mahavatar Babaji.

He then visited Babaji’s cave, where Swami Vishwananda greeted him at the entrance and led him inside the cave. He meditated for about 15 to 20 minutes, after which Swami Vishwananda gifted him with a Rudraksha mala.

Swami Chaitanyananda shared the history of Babaji’s Cave and covered at length the ongoing improvements in the Cave area to better serve and support the ever-increasing number of pilgrims who visit the Cave throughout the year. Sri Kovind showed deep interest and offered his support for the project. On his return down the mountain to his car, he was shown the YSS construction site where the Visitor Centre and a multi-purpose building are under construction.

The Hon’ble former President expressed his happiness and assured his full support to the ashram in the future. He later expressed his appreciation for the uplifting and informative experience at both the YSS Dwarahat Ashram and Babaji’s Cave.

The P.A. of the former President connected Sri Kovind with Swami Dhairyananda by phone, during which he expressed his heartfelt happiness and deep gratitude for the hospitality he received at the YSS ashram.