At Rashtra Manch, Opposition decides to formulate an ‘alternative vision’ for India
UK, EU close to truce in Brexit trade dispute: Official
Delta Plus variant of COVID is a ‘Variant of Concern’ in India: Health ministry
Joe Biden says will ‘bring every resource’ to manage busy storm season
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     26 Jun 2021 10:30:04      انڈین آواز

Law Minister launches e-filing portal of Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, itat e-dwar

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / WEB DESK

UNION Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday formally launched the e-filing portal of Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), ‘itat e-dwar.

The portal will enable online filing of appeals, applications and documents by various parties. Speaking on occasion, he explained the power of Digital India saying it means empowering an ordinary Indian with the power of technology and a framework for transforming India with the power of technology.

Mr Prasad highlighted that nearly 129 crore of the Indian population are enrolled for Aadhar which is the digital identity to supplement one’s physical identity. Nearly 40 crore bank accounts have been opened for the poor and linked to Aadhar. Mr Prasad said, Digital India has positioned India as a world leader in digital payments. He said another achievement of Digital India is the establishment of Common Service Centres (CSCs), which now stand at four lakh. The CSCs provide several services that are citizen centric and the Minister suggested that the lawyers must associate themselves in tendering legal advice to the needy through Tele Law programme, through them.

The Minister added that during the pandemic and the lockdown that ensued the Judiciary functioned through digital means and heard more than one crore cases. He stated that data about more than 18 crore cases are available in the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) and he suggested that cases of ITAT should also be integrated in it.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Women’s 10M Air Pistol team clinch second medal for India at Shooting World Cup

Harpal Singh Bedi Indian Women’s 10M Air Pistol team beat Hungary 16-12 in the bronze medal to earn the s ...

Wimbledon: Andy Murray to take on Nikoloz Basilashvili; Djokovic to meet Jack Draper

Two-time champion Andy Murray will play Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili when he returns to the Wimbledon sing ...

ISSF Shooting World Cup: Saurabh Chaudhary settles for bronze

AMN At the ISSF Shooting World Cup in Osijek, India’s Saurabh Chaudhary settled for bronze in the men’s ...

خبرنامہ

جارج فلوئیڈ کیس، پولیس اہلکار کو ٢٢ سال کی سزا

ویب ڈیسک ایک امریکی عدالت نے سیاہ فام جارج فلوئیڈ کے قتل کے ج ...

افغانستان انخلا: بائیڈن اور اشرف غنی کی ملاقات

WEB DESK امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے کہا ہے کہ امریکہ اور افغانستان ...

بھارت میں کووڈ سے روک تھام کے، مجموعی طور پر 31 کروڑ سے زیادہ ٹیکے لگائے جا چکے ہیں

بھارت میں کووڈ سے روک تھام کے، مجموعی طور پر 31 کروڑ سے زیادہ ٹ ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

WEB DESKJamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, has topped the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of ...

MEDIA

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz