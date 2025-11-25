Lalu Family: After the Defeat… A New Tale of Politics, Ego, and Disintegration

A legacy falling apart or a leadership in transition? New questions, new satire, and new contradictions in Bihar’s political landscape. write Aafreen Hussain

The Bihar election results have not only exposed the reality of several political leaders but have also brought the Lalu Prasad Yadav family forward as a political puzzle

one that cannot be solved merely by experience or emotion.Decades in power gave this family strength, but perhaps not wisdom.

And now, as the public verdict arrives, the Lalu family appears to be breaking from within.

This is not merely an electoral defeat

It is a story of a leadership crisis, ego clashes, and a political family collapsing under the weight of its own legacy.

Lalu Prasad Yadav: The King Now a Prisoner of His Own Court’s Conflicts?

Once, Lalu was the uncrowned king of Bihar politics.

His voice shaped decisions, his laughter echoed political power, and one of his witty remarks could turn into a campaign slogan.

But today, the tone of the questions surrounding him has changed.

Will Lalu be able to rescue his sinking political ship?

Or will he drown in the disputes within his own family?

Will he regret pushing his children into politics?

Or will he simply laugh it off in his typical style?

Perhaps today, Lalu is thinking:

“The Bihar that we taught politics to… is now teaching us a bitter political lesson.”

Rabri Devi: Silent, but the Wisest Face?

Rabri Devi has always symbolized simplicity, calmness, and quiet influence.

She is the only character in this story who has neither raised her voice in complaint nor engaged in ego battles.

But today, a question arises:

Is Rabri Devi still the strongest pillar of the Lalu family? Or has her silence also become entangled in the web of political compulsions?

Tejashwi Yadav: Leader of the Future or Victim of Legacy’s Burden?

Tejashwi has youth, public support, and a political inheritance.

But perhaps he suffers more from impatience than from lack of intelligence.

After the defeat, sharp questions are being thrown at him:

Can Tejashwi let go of his ego and become a serious leader?

Is he capable of holding the family together, or will he widen the cracks within the party?

Will he reshape Bihar’s politics or spend years trying to escape Lalu’s shadow?

Time will decide these answers.

Tej Pratap Yadav: A Political Maverick or the Root of the Family’s Breakdown?

Tej Pratap has always been synonymous with unpredictability.

Sometimes Radhe-Shyam, sometimes Shiva, sometimes a rebel, sometimes an ascetic.

But while changing characters in politics is easy, proving seriousness is not. Is Tej Pratap the biggest reason behind the family’s internal turmoil?

Or is he simply the darkness beneath the lamp?

Has he really left politics, or is another dramatic re-entry in the making?

A satirical question: “The family that Bihar once treated like a political script… has that family now fallen out of the script itself?”

Rohini Acharya: Rebellion or Helplessness?

By announcing her exit from politics and distancing herself from the family, Rohini gave a clear message:

Politics is not everyone’s cup of tea

and family is not everyone’s test of patience.

Her anger has damaged the political image of the Lalu family.

The questions are:

Is Rohini’s protest the pain of a sister, or the bitter truth of Bihar’s politics? Is she the first witness of the family’s political collapse—or the final warning?

Final Conclusion: The Political Balloon of the Lalu Family Has Burst.Either It Will Be Filled with New Air, or the Story Ends Here

The Lalu family’s disintegration is not just political

It marks the death of a politics built on legacy, sentiment, and caste equations.

This time Bihar gave a clear message:

“If there is no unity at home, how can there be leadership in the state?”And this question still echoes in the lanes of Bihar:

Will the Lalu family be able to save its politics?

Or has Bihar already decided that power must now go into the hands of a new generation

but from a different family?