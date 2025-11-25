A Muslim can be mayor in US but not chancellor of his own university here: Maulana Arshad Madani

Politics of hatred is weakening the country

AMN / New Delhi

Expressing deep concern over the current political and social situation of the country, President Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, Maulana Arshad Madani has said that if Muslims had one or two issues, they could be mentioned; but here there is a whole pile of problems.

He said before one problem ends, another is created; before one dispute cools down, a new one is sparked. He said that Muslims are being attacked from all sides, and all this seems to be happening in a planned manner. It appears that apart from creating Hindu–Muslim divisions, the government and communal elements have no other agenda left. The situation of the country today is so alarming that there is no parallel to it in the past. After the change of government, the series of events that have taken place, one after another, leave no doubt that India has slipped into the grip of fascism.

He said that this politics of hatred is weakening the country, and through it a planned conspiracy is underway to snatch from Muslims even the right to live with dignity. He also said that since independence, a communal mindset has been conspiring to weaken Muslims. The governments want to snatch the ground from beneath the feet of Muslims, and there is an evil conspiracy to take away even the constitutional rights granted to minorities in the Indian Constitution. To a large extent, they have succeeded in this. Attempts are being made to break the morale of Muslims, and communal forces are bent on wiping out both Islam and Muslims. But perhaps they do not know that the light of Islam will never be extinguished, God willing. History is witness that those who tried to extinguish it perished themselves.

Maulana Madani said that despite opposition from the President of the United States, New York can have a Muslim mayor like Madani, London can have a mayor like Khan, but an Indian Muslim cannot become the chancellor of a university he himself established. And even if he becomes one, he will end up in jail like Azam Khan, Iqbal, or Javed, because communal forces cannot tolerate the progress of any Muslim. The reason is the hatred and prejudice that have been instilled in people’s minds. He said very clearly that the action taken against Al-Falah University is not an attack on education but a political attempt to intimidate Muslim institutions. Whether it is a school or any Muslim institution, the government descends on it as if it were a threat to the country.

Maulana Madani said that whenever any unpleasant incident occurs, the unrestrained and biased media of the country starts a campaign to defame Muslims without any thought. In no other country is someone declared a criminal without legal or judicial proceedings. But in our country, this shameful practice has become common — an entire community is placed in the dock without any judicial process.

He said that we are against all forms of terrorism. Not only Islam, but no religion in the world allows the killing of an innocent person. But the tragic aspect is that terrorism has been linked to one particular religion. The way media trials are conducted in such cases is a dangerous game that spreads hatred against a specific community. That is why when people are acquitted honorably by the courts in terror-related cases, the biased media blackouts such news. Despite repeated reprimands by the Supreme Court, the media refuses to change its behavior, because it enjoys the patronage of communal forces.

He said that the politics of hatred has now become a major threat to the country. For some people, it may be an easy way to gain power, but it is a major obstacle to the nation’s development and prosperity. By isolating a large population, you cannot dream of a developed nation.

In response to a question, Maulana Madani said that an order has been issued in Uttar Pradesh for the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) to conduct inspections of madrasas. But why? State officials could have carried out this inspection. ATS is meant to investigate criminals, so does this imply that criminals are found in madrasas? He said the reason is clear: today’s politics runs on frightening Muslims and pleasing the majority. Otherwise, many others also run educational institutions in this country why are they not inspected? The unity and solidarity needed for the country’s development and prosperity are being destroyed by this politics of hatred.