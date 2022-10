AMN

Lakshya Sen defeated Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia in Denmark Open badminton by 21-16, 21-12 in men’s single, while HS Prannoy defeated Zhao Jun Peng of China by 21-13, 22-20.

In women’s single Saina Nehwal lost to Zhang Yi Man of China by 17-21, 21-19, 11-21.

India’s men’s doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty clinched a convincing 21-15, 21-19 win over Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae of South Korea.