Lakhimpur Violence: UP Govt Announced 45 Lakh Ex Gratia To Kin Of Victims, Probe By Retired Judge

MAKING truce with farmers over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that left eight people, including four farmers dead on Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to give Rs 45 lakh and a government job to the families of four farmers who died in violence.

Further the government will also give Rs 10 lakh to the farmers who were injured during the incident.

“Govt will give Rs 45 lakhs & a govt job to the families of 4 farmers who died in Lakhimpur Kheri yesterday. The injured will be given Rs 10 lakhs. FIR will be registered based on farmers’ complaints. Retired high court judge will probe the matter,” ADG (Law & Order) Prashant Kumar said.

Appearing in a joint press conference with BKU’s Rakesh Tikait on Monday, UP Additional DG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar, announced that the state government after talks with farmer representatives had decided to agree to their demands.

“The kin of the decreased will be given an ex gratia of Rs 45 lakh and a government job. Each injured will be given Rs 10 lakh. FIRs under relevant sections will be lodged as demanded by the farmers. The incident will be probed by a retired high court judge and perpetrators caught within eight days,” said Kumar.

The state government may just have averted a major crisis in the area with the Additional DG reiterating that no politicians would be allowed to enter Lakhimpur Kheri as Section 144 of the CrPC has been imposed to maintain law and order.

The Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which Samyukta Kisan Morcha has demanded the dismissal of MoS Home Ajay Mishra alleging that his son had run the protesting farmers over.

The entire opposition has thrown its weight behind the farmers with leaders of all hues lining up to reach the violence-hit village.

The state police have not allowed entry to anyone.

AICC general secretary Priyanka Vadra has been detained at Sitapur guesthouse near the epicentre of violence, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab CM Charanjit Channi have not been allowed to land in Lucknow, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav hasn’t been allowed to move out of his Lucknow home, BSP and TMC leaders have also been stopped.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, meanwhile, has appealed to people to await the results of the investigation and not reach any conclusion or get misled.

Yogi Adityanath has promised strict action against the accused.

killing of farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri is another attempt by BJP to derail farmers’ movement: AIKS

The AIKS has strongly condemned 3 October attack on the farmers’ struggle at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, in which at least four farmers have allegedly been killed by Union Minister of State Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son and other BJP activists.

Farmers have been carrying out their movement against the three farm bills and for the enactment of a law on MSP among other demands peacefully for the last 10 months. The movement is growing everyday across India and peoples’ resistance against the corporate exploitation is becoming stronger. The killing of farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri is yet another attempt by the BJP to derail the farmers’ movement.

In the light of his direct involvement in the case, SKM has demanded removal of Ajay Kumar Mishra from the Union government. Opposition parties have demanded resignation of UP Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath. SKM’s call to hold protest marches all over India today received massive response, reflecting the anger among farmers as well as the people in general against yesterday’s barbaric attack.

The Union Home Minister (State) is responsible for protecting the life of the people. Instead, he and his son have been part of a criminal conspiracy to murder farmers by running vehicles over them. The cruelty against peacefully protesting farmers denotes complete lack of governance and exposes the jungle raj in UP.

In this context PM Narendra Modi should immediately remove Ajay Kumar Mishra from the Union cabinet and direct Haryana CM ML Khattar to step down.

The violent attack in UP is not a standalone incident. In the recent period such attacks against farmers have increased in several states wherever BJP is in power. One farmer, Susheel Kajol was murdered by the Haryana police in Karnal on August 28 and police in Assam killed two farmers in Daraang on September 23. Haryana’s chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar gave an incendiary speech on October 3 calling for violence against protesting farmers.

This series of events exposes a conspiracy to suppress the ongoing farmers’ struggle with direct involvement of the highest leadership of the RSS and the BJP. The people can clearly see and understand the pro-corporate designs in misusing the state power by the RSS, BJP to suppress the farmers’ movement and they will not allow this to continue.

AIKS appeals all sections of the Indian people to further intensify the resistance and ensure the defeat of pro-corporate conspiracy of the RSS, BJP and to make the farmers’ struggle and their genuine demands successful by forcing the union government to take back the three farm laws and enact a law for MSP.

