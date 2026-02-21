Kuwait considers regulated freelance visa to reform labour market

Last Updated on February 21, 2026 8:01 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Kuwait is considering the introduction of a regulated freelance visa as part of broader efforts to reform its labour market and tackle the long-standing trade in residency permits. The proposal was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahd Al Yousef during a meeting with private sector representatives. The planned scheme would allow expatriates to work independently without the need for a traditional sponsor under a regulated legal framework. Officials say the initiative is aimed at addressing problems linked to unregulated labour practices, residency brokerage and rising wages in certain low-skilled sectors, where daily earnings can exceed 25 Kuwaiti dinars for basic services.

The measure could also benefit the large Indian community in Kuwait, the country’s largest expatriate group, estimated at about 1.05 million people. A freelance permit could provide greater job flexibility for skilled and semi-skilled workers and reduce reliance on informal arrangements. Initial plans indicate the first phase will focus on basic professions, with annual fees expected to range between 750 and 1,000 Kuwaiti dinars.