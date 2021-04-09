Kisan Sabha demands Withdrawal of ‘Exorbitant Rise’ in Fertilizer Prices

AMN / NEW DELHI

All India Kisan Sabha has condemned the union Government decision to allow Fertiliser companies to make a huge hike in prices of chemical fertilizers.

According to AIKS the price of DAP (18-46-00) which was Rs.24,000/Metric Tonne in 2020 has now been increased to Rs.38,000/ MT or an increase of Rs.14,000/MT. Farmers who were paying Rs.1200/- for a 50 Kg bag have to now pay Rs.1900/-. The prices of NPK complex fertilizers have also seen an exorbitant rise. Prices of NPK-I (10-26-26) increased from Rs.23,500/MT to Rs.35,500/MT, an increase of Rs.12,000/MT and price of NPK-II (12-32-16) increased from Rs.23,700/MT to Rs.36,000/MT, an increase of Rs.12,300/MT. The prices of NP (20-20-0-13) also has increased from Rs.18,500/MT to Rs.27,000/MT. AIKS demands immediate rollback of the increase in prices.

This information given out by the IFFCO ironically comes only two months after making the claim that prices will not be increased as they aimed to reduce agricultural input cost to farmers. This has happened as the Government has promoted deregulation in the fertilizer sector and companies are fixing farm gate prices without even transferring the benefit of fertilizer subsidies to farmers. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP Government rather than helping to double farmers’ incomes are only doubling their woes.

This exorbitant hike comes at a time when the farmers have already suffered huge losses due to the unplanned Lockdown and already increasing cost of production due to increasing prices of diesel and other agricultural inputs. This also comes at a time when internationally crude oil prices are low.