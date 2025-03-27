Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Khartoum international airport recaptured: Sudan army

Mar 27, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Sudan’s army said it has recaptured Khartoum’s international airport and a key base of the rival Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group, bringing it closer to regaining full control of the capital for the first time in nearly two years of war. The military announced the seizure of the airport on social media yesterday, saying Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan had landed there and inspected troops. Army spokesperson Brig. Gen. Nabil Abdullah Ali said that troops have also recaptured the RSF’s last stronghold in Khartoum, the Teiba al-Hasnab camp. Sudan’s military on Friday retook the Republican Palace, the seat of the prewar government. The RSF had held the palace, the airport and large parts of the capital since the war began in April 2023.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: Trump declares 25% tariff on all imported vehicles entering US

Mar 27, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Head of interim Govt of Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus reaches China on 4-day official visit

Mar 27, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Brazil’s Supreme Court rules former Prez Jair Bolsonaro will stand trial for conspiring to overthrow the govt

Mar 27, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

वरिष्ठ पत्रकार वीरेंद्र सेंगर को दी गई भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि

27 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

Rajya Sabha Chairman dismisses privilege motion notice moved by Congress against Amit Shah

27 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Centre asks states to lower VAT on ATF to check prices of air tickets in the country

27 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India becomes second largest 5G market in the world: Ashwini Vaishnaw

27 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!