Khartoum international airport recaptured: Sudan army

Sudan’s army said it has recaptured Khartoum’s international airport and a key base of the rival Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group, bringing it closer to regaining full control of the capital for the first time in nearly two years of war. The military announced the seizure of the airport on social media yesterday, saying Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan had landed there and inspected troops. Army spokesperson Brig. Gen. Nabil Abdullah Ali said that troops have also recaptured the RSF’s last stronghold in Khartoum, the Teiba al-Hasnab camp. Sudan’s military on Friday retook the Republican Palace, the seat of the prewar government. The RSF had held the palace, the airport and large parts of the capital since the war began in April 2023.