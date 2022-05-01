Khadi registers over Rs 1 lakh crore turnover in 2021-22

Beats all FMCG companies in the country

AMN / NEW DELHI

Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has exceeded turnover of one lakh crore rupees in 2021-22. Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Ministry highlighted that it is the first time when KVIC clocked a massive turnover of one lakh fifteen thousand crore rupees, and has beaten all FMCG companies in the country.

The Ministry informed that, in the Financial Year of 2021-22, the overall turnover of KVIC stood at a whopping over one lakh fifteen thousand crore rupees as compared to over 95,700 crore rupees in the Financial Year of 2020-21. KVIC has thus registered a growth of over twenty percent from the year 2020-21.