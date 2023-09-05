Key domestic share indices log modest gains

AMN / WEB DESK

The Key domestic share indices logged modest gains on Tuesday. Both stocks added even as the cues from majority of the global stocks were negative. The BSE Sensex finished 152 points up at 65,780 while the NSE Nifty settled 46 points up at 19,575.



At the forex market, the rupee closed at 83 rupees and four paise against the dollar.



At the Multi Commodity Exchange, Gold futures for October contracts were trading around 59,335 rupees per ten grams. Silver futures for September contracts were trading around 73,620 rupees per kilogram when reports last came in.



In intra-day trade, Brent crude was trading at 88 dollars and 20 cents per barrel.