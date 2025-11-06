Kerala SEC Urges Professionals to Strengthen Local Governance

Last Updated on November 7, 2025 12:02 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

State Election Commissioner of Kerala, A. Shajahan, called upon professionals to actively participate in the sphere of local governance to strengthen the democratic process. He was inaugurating a workshop on Local Body Elections organised by the Regional News Unit of Akashvani Thiruvananthapuram.

Emphasizing the importance of responsible journalism, Shajahan urged that greater focus should be given to news rather than views, highlighting that Akashvani News continues to enjoy public trust for its reliability and integrity.

A detailed session on the procedures and code of conduct for Local Body Elections was conducted by B.S. Prakash, Secretary, State Election Commission.