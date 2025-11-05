ECI Team Visits West Bengal to Review Special Intensive Revision

Last Updated on November 5, 2025 11:09 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

A team of the Election Commission of India led by Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti arrived in West Bengal today to review the implementation of the Special Intensive Revision SIR in the state.

The team will visit Alipurduars, Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling districts of North Bengal and will hold meetings with the district officials. Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal Manoj Agarwal and other officials are accompanying the ECI team.