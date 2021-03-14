Kerala polls: BJP releases list of 112 candidates

Metro Man E Sreedharan to contest from Palakkaad

AMN / NEW DELHI

In Kerala, as the BJP and Congress release the list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections, the State is all set to face the heat of the polls.

The list of BJP candidates was released in Delhi today. The party is all set to contest in 115 seats. The remaining 25 seats will be shared by the allies. BJP state president K.Surendran will contest in Manjeshwaram and Konni. Meanwhile E.Sreedharan will contest in Palakkad and Kummanam Rajashekaran is set to face elections in the Nemom.

List of 112 BJP candidates for ensuing general election to the legislative assembly of Kerala finalised by BJP CEC. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/eIeSz4Gb5W — BJP (@BJP4India) March 14, 2021

The Congress also released the list of candidates , today evening. Out of the 92 seats in which the party is contesting, 86 candidates list was released today. Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy will contest in Puthupally. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala will face polls in Harippad and K.Muraleedharan will contest in Nemom. The names of prospective candidates for 6 constituencies including Vattiyoorkavu will be declared later. LDF which had released its candidates list earlier had began full swing campaigning in various constituencies across the State.