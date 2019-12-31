Kerala assembly passes resolution against CAA

AMN / THIRUVANNTHAPURAM

Kerala State Assembly today passed a resolution demanding the scrapping of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) during the Special Session today.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan moved the resolution in the Kerala State Assembly‘s Special Session demanding the scrapping of the Citizenship Amendment Act. While presenting the resolution, Mr Vijayan said the Act was against the secular outlook of the country and it contradicts the basic values and principles of the Constitution. He further said that Centre should take steps to drop the Citizenship Amendment Act. The Chief Minister also ensured Assembly that there will not be any Detention Centres in the state.

Meanwhile, Mr O. Rajagopal, the BJP member in the Assembly, objected to the resolution stating that it was illegal as both houses of the Parliament had passed the Citizenship Amendment Act. The day-long Special Assembly Session also passed the resolution to ratify the Extension of the Reservation for SCs and STs in the State Assembly and the Parliament for another decade.